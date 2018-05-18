Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,236 Shares of Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,131,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,962,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,603,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,443,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 5,945,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cousins Properties opened at $8.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

