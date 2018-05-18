Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,804 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,189,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,893,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,140,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,165,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,471,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,493,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after acquiring an additional 566,709 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $246,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCF Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.