Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $783,000 Holdings in Wendy’s (WEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.35 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $12,628,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares in the company, valued at $89,264,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,434,832 shares of company stock worth $155,809,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

