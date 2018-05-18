Prudential (PUK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $52.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

