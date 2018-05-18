Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 41,518 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 126,892 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.28 per share, with a total value of $50,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.59 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

SWK opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.79 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

