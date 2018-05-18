Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,510 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.10% of TEGNA worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 488,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $39,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on TEGNA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of TEGNA opened at $10.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.