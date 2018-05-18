Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.42 Million Position in Newfield Exploration (NFX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,260,965 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Newfield Exploration worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

In other news, Director Roger B. Plank bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NFX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Newfield Exploration has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

