Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 125,150 Shares of Perrigo (PRGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Perrigo worth $25,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,436,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,414,000 after buying an additional 972,210 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $36,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after buying an additional 333,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,891,000 after buying an additional 281,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Perrigo opened at $75.86 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 50,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,069.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 250,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 307,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,210,875 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.