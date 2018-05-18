ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) PT Set at €38.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS set a €25.00 ($29.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.02 ($39.30).

PSM opened at €27.46 ($32.69) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($29.26) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($49.73).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Analyst Recommendations for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply