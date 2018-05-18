ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) PT Set at €38.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS set a €25.00 ($29.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.02 ($39.30).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €27.46 ($32.69) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($29.26) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($49.73).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.