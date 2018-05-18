Progressive (PGR) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Progressive to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progressive and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $26.84 billion $1.59 billion 22.95 Progressive Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.42

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Progressive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 6.75% 18.90% 4.54% Progressive Competitors 2.93% 0.43% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Progressive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 2 7 4 1 2.29 Progressive Competitors 499 1973 1885 96 2.35

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $53.21, indicating a potential downside of 11.84%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Progressive’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Progressive pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 84.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Progressive beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

