Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,134 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,456 shares of company stock worth $3,663,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $73.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.