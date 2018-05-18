Premier Oil (PMO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

PMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec dropped their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Premier Oil to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.78 ($1.26).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of Premier Oil opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.63) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 42.75 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.56 ($1.42).

In related news, insider Dave Blackwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,886.60).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.