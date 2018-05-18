PPDAI Group (PPDF) Trading Up 3.2% Following Earnings Beat

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 23,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 417,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.46 million for the quarter.
Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on PPDAI Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PPDAI Group Company Profile
PPDAI Group Inc is an online consumer finance marketplace company in China. The Company is focused on delivering accessible and convenient financial services to borrowers and investors. The Company’s products and services include Loan services offered to borrowers, and Investment services offered to investors.
