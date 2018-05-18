PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (PCY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in April

PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,448 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 13th total of 716,580 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,325,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCY. UBS Group AG increased its position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,831,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,194,000 after acquiring an additional 490,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $12,229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 281,525 shares during the period.

Shares of PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio opened at $26.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

