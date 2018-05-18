PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PUI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PUI) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $26.41 on Friday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $29.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

