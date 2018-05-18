PotashCorp (NTR) PT Lowered to C$86.89 at Sanford C. Bernstein

PotashCorp (TSE:NTR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$87.41 to C$86.89 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PotashCorp opened at C$66.01 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. PotashCorp has a one year low of C$55.27 and a one year high of C$70.05.

About PotashCorp

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

