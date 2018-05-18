Plancoin (PLAN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Plancoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plancoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $529,202.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plancoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003854 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00723175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012288 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00083680 BTC.

Plancoin Profile

Plancoin’s total supply is 4,613,106 coins. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co

Buying and Selling Plancoin

Plancoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

