Piper Jaffray (PJC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PJC. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Piper Jaffray traded down $0.25, reaching $77.00, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,449. Piper Jaffray has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.30). Piper Jaffray had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piper Jaffray during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

