Piper Jaffray Comments on Frank’s International’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frank’s International in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

FI stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 830,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,165.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,325 shares of company stock worth $2,054,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

