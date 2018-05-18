PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $123.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

