Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PETS. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.44) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 190.88 ($2.59).

Shares of Pets at Home Group opened at GBX 154.90 ($2.10) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 154.10 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.70 ($3.01).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,401.97 ($4,614.72).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

