PepsiCo (PEP) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of PepsiCo worth $1,996,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

