PepsiCo (PEP) Stake Lowered by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $56,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo opened at $97.92 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

