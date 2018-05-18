People's United Financial (PBCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry, in the past six months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2018 earnings reflect rising rates and higher fee income. Growth in loan and deposit balances reflected organic growth. However, elevated expenses and provisions remained major drags. People’s United is steadily growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near future, given its strong balance-sheet position. Also, the company remains committed to enhance shareholders’ value through active involvement in capital-deployment activities. Further, People's United remains well poised to benefit from lower tax rate and rising interest rates. However, escalating expenses, despite undertaking initiatives to curb costs, remain a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price objective on People's United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS started coverage on People's United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

PBCT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. People's United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.69 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other People's United Financial news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,344,028.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,864. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

