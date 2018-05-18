Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penske Automotive Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3278412914114 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Penske Automotive Group opened at $48.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $49,999,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,658,163 shares in the company, valued at $470,344,733.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

