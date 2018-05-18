Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Watkin Jones opened at GBX 206.42 ($2.80) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $479.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.25 ($3.41).

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Mark Watkin Jones sold 3,825,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £7,458,750 ($10,117,674.99).

Watkin Jones plc operates as a construction and development company in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through three segments: Student Accommodation Development, Residential Development, and Student Accommodation Management.

