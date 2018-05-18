Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Victrex (VCT)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VCT. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,650 ($35.95) to GBX 2,800 ($37.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,376.80 ($32.24).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,764.66 ($37.50) on Monday. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

