Peel Hunt Increases Patisserie (CAKE) Price Target to GBX 500

Patisserie (LON:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($6.10) to GBX 500 ($6.78) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price target on shares of Patisserie in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 447.50 ($6.07).

Shares of LON CAKE opened at GBX 451 ($6.12) on Tuesday. Patisserie has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 406 ($5.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

About Patisserie

Patisserie Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the casual dining sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company's stores formats include cafés, concessions, brasseries, takeaways, kiosks, and an online channel. Its stores offer cakes, pastries, snacks, meals, and hot and cold drinks.

