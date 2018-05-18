PacWest Banc (PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS upgraded shares of PacWest Banc from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PacWest Banc in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Banc from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

PacWest Banc opened at $54.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PacWest Banc has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. PacWest Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $295.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that PacWest Banc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Banc announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PacWest Banc news, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of PacWest Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stanley R. Ivie sold 3,900 shares of PacWest Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $202,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,119.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Banc by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,839,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Banc by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,815,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,679,000 after buying an additional 468,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Banc by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,747,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,452,000 after buying an additional 1,097,347 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Banc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,567,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,145,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Banc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Banc Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

