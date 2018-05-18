Owens Corning (OC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,476,399 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the April 13th total of 4,390,295 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.52 to $59.96 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.28.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning opened at $65.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.16). Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

