Osisko Mining (OSK) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSK. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Beacon Securities upgraded Osisko Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Osisko Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.80 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Osisko Mining opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.24.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jose Vizquerra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00. Insiders have bought 272,200 shares of company stock worth $664,551 in the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

