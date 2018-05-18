Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Increased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.77 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Instinet began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Oracle opened at $46.54 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.