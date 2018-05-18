Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences opened at $92.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 11.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 75,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $6,828,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $10,241,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,264,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,705 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,904. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,328,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

