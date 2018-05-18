Oppenheimer Comments on KKR & Co. L.P.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Rudary now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KKR. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

KKR & Co. L.P. opened at $22.71 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,632,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $305,146,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 51,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

