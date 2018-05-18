Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,106 Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 120,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of LULU opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.