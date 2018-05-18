Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest (FIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FIV) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 149,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest opened at $9.44 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

