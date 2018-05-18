Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Ctrip (CTRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Dumac Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 1,860.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip opened at $42.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. Ctrip has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ctrip will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRP. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ctrip from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Ctrip Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

