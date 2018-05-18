Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 3,017.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,398,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories by 423.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,010,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,240,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $98,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,348.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $250,745.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,411. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $105.00 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories has a 12 month low of $102.98 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Charles River Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.66 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Charles River Laboratories Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

