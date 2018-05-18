Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $257.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $251.50 and a 1-year high of $253.55.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total value of $4,770,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,333 shares in the company, valued at $92,654,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $685,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,286 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,129. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

