Ophthotech (OPHT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech reported narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter compared with the year-ago period. The company is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPHT. TheStreet cut shares of Ophthotech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Ophthotech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ophthotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Ophthotech stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Ophthotech has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Ophthotech had a net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,485.62%. sell-side analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ophthotech by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ophthotech by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ophthotech by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ophthotech during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ophthotech during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

