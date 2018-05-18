OnDeck Capital (ONDK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OnDeck Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7377380390247 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OnDeck Capital opened at $5.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $442.65 million, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.44. OnDeck Capital has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 28.81 and a current ratio of 28.81.

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. OnDeck Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. OnDeck Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that OnDeck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OnDeck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of OnDeck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OnDeck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on OnDeck Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on OnDeck Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

About OnDeck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

