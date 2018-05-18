Omeros (OMER) Trading Down 18.1% on Insider Selling

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price was down 18.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 4,108,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 1,357,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Specifically, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $566,249.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 3.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Omeros by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after buying an additional 530,899 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,335,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Omeros by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

