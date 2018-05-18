Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.83 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $238.61 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $2,390,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,549,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,550,733 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.