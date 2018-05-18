Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 2.79% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $104,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $70.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.87.

In related news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,964 in the last 90 days. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

