Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.87.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $2,966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,964. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,331,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,388.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 677,530 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 372,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,567,000 after acquiring an additional 179,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.