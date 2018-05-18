Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.87.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.14.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $2,966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,964. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,331,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,388.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 677,530 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 372,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,567,000 after acquiring an additional 179,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
