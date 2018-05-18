Office Depot (ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.43. 16,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Office Depot has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Lee Thomas H Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $150,438,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $24,235,000. Glenhill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $24,793,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,961,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 5,243,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

