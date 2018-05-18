Oceanlab (OCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $447.00

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Oceanlab has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $447.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

