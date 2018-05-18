OCBC Bank (OVCHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OCBC Bank (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Shares of OCBC Bank traded down $0.73, reaching $18.98, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806. OCBC Bank has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; consumer loans, such as housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

