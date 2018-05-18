Ocado Group (OCDO) Insider Buys £150.39 in Stock

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.39 ($204.00).

Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 32 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($205.32).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 797.20 ($10.81) on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.18).

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 480 ($6.51) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 432 ($5.86).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.