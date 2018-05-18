Ocado Group (OCDO) Insider Buys £150.39 in Stock

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.39 ($204.00).
Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 32 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($205.32).
Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 797.20 ($10.81) on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.18).
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.