ObsEva (OBSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,213,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,187% from the previous session’s volume of 36,916 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.40.

OBSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $453.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.82.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. now owns 4,749,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,096,000. VHCP Management II LLC raised its holdings in ObsEva by 7.8% in the first quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

